Material Design

Material Components

Create beautiful apps with modular and customizable UI components.

  • Accurate

    Implement Material Design with pixel-perfect components for Android, iOS, and the web

  • Regularly updated

    Use components maintained by Google engineers and designers

  • Open source

    Fork the open-source code on GitHub, contribute to the project, or use just the elements you need

About Material Components

The Material Design guidelines contain evolving visual, interactive, and motion guidance that can be customized to your app and website.

Material Components provide a reliable development environment for apps and websites across Android, iOS, and the web. Components are updated as the Material Design system evolves, ensuring consistent pixel-perfect implementation and adherence to Google’s front-end development standards, such as internationalization and accessibility support.

Material Design widgets are also available for Flutter, a mobile app SDK for building high-performance, high-fidelity, apps for iOS and Android, from a single codebase.