About Material Components

The Material Design guidelines contain evolving visual, interactive, and motion guidance that can be customized to your app and website.

Material Components provide a reliable development environment for apps and websites across Android, iOS, and the web. Components are updated as the Material Design system evolves, ensuring consistent pixel-perfect implementation and adherence to Google’s front-end development standards, such as internationalization and accessibility support.

Material Design widgets are also available for Flutter, a mobile app SDK for building high-performance, high-fidelity, apps for iOS and Android, from a single codebase.