Material Theme Editor – Create and customize your Material theme

The Material Theme Editor helps you make your own branded symbol library and apply global style changes to color, shape, and typography. Currently available for Sketch, you can access the Material Theme Editor by downloading the Material Plugin.

Material Plugin requires macOS High Sierra (10.13) or later.

By downloading the Material Plugin, you agree to the Google Terms of Service. Note: The Google Privacy Policy describes how data is handled in this service.