The Material Theme Editor helps you make your own branded symbol library and apply global style changes to color, shape, and typography. Currently available for Sketch, you can access the Material Theme Editor by downloading the Material Plugin.

Material Plugin requires macOS High Sierra (10.13) or later.

By downloading the Material Plugin, you agree to the Google Terms of Service. Note: The Google Privacy Policy describes how data is handled in this service.

Choose colors

Auto-fix

Auto-apply colors to all components by selecting primary, secondary, background, and text and icon hues

Invert Colors

Check color contrast to meet accessibility requirements

Palette

Choose colors from the Material color palette

Colorize

Use a single color to auto-generate a tonal palette of 10 color values

Public

Auto-populate symbols with global color changes

Set shape

Flash

Choose your shape and corner style

Rounded corner

Select from curved or cut corner styles and auto-apply changes to your Material components

Responsive layout

Play with symmetric and asymmetric shapes in components across the Material library – while remaining within the Material Design guidelines

Add type

text fields

Add up to 3 typefaces to your theme

Red eye

Automatically resize and optimize your fonts for readability, based on Material typography guidance

Format shapes

Access popular Google fonts, including: Roboto, Raleway, Alegreya, Merriweather, Rubik, Oswald, and more


Explore icons

Category

Express your brand through stylized system icons — available in five themes and a range of formats, sizes, and densities

Checkbox

Choose from filled, rounded, sharp, outlined, and two-tone icon themes

Start using Theme Editor

file download

Get started by downloading and installing the Material Plugin (requires macOS High Sierra 10.13 or later)

check

The plugin provides access to the Material component library, Material Theme Editor (available for Sketch), and the ability to upload artboards directly to Gallery

flip

In Gallery, designs created with the Material Theme Editor can auto-generate redlines and access developer documentation

